'10 Most Wanted' fugitive caught in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One of Pennsylvania's "10 Most Wanted" is now off the streets.
The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested 27-year-old Khadir Blue in Chester, Delaware County around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
They caught Blue thanks to an anonymous tip.
Members of the Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Chester Police, and Delaware County Criminal Investigative Division (CID) investigators surrounded a home in the 2900 block of West 12th Street where they believed Blue to be hiding.
After Marshals knocked and announced their presence, they said Blue attempted to jump from a rear window but was quickly met by investigators surrounding the property.
Marshals then entered the home and, after a brief struggle, Blue was placed into custody.
Investigators recovered a loaded semi-automatic .45 caliber handgun.
Authorities believe the home belongs to a male associate of Blue.
Blue was wanted for a murder at 58th and Thompson streets in West Philadelphia that took place on January 4, 2017. Authorities said, following a verbal argument, Blue shot a 29-year-old man in the neck and then fled the scene.
