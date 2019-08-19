10 people, including 8 firefighters, injured in Berks County house fire

WASHINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a fire in Washington Township, Berks County that sent 10 people to the hospital.Firefighters from more than a dozen companies from Berks, Lehigh and Montgomery counties spent several hours fighting a house fire at Lenape and Forgedale roads Sunday night.Investigators said the fire started in the garage and spread to the two-story house. Flames were seen coming from the back of a two-story home as well as a building next to it.Officials said two people in their 70s were trapped in the fire. They were rescued from the burning home and taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.Officials said eight firefighters were also taken to the hospital for various injuries, including smoke inhalation.