10 people injured in shootout at San Bernardino apartment complex

EMBED </>More Videos

10 shot at California apartment complex. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on September 3, 2018.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. --
According to police, 10 people are in the hospital this Labor Day following a gun battle in one neighborhood in San Bernardino, California.

Three people are listed in critical condition following the shooting late Sunday night.

Authorities say officers arrived to find an unruly crowd and those injured in a common area of an apartment complex. They say people had gathered to play a game, possibly dice, and the shooting started when someone showed up to that gathering.

Officials say there is gang activity in the area, but could not say if the shooting was gang-related at this point.

No arrests have been made.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingcaliforniagunsu.s. & world
Top Stories
Nick Foles to be Eagles starting QB for Week 1
New England Dunkin' Donuts gives out Eagles cups
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Labor Day
U.S. service member killed, another wounded in Afghanistan
Husband and wife accused of stealing crabs
Cleanup follows MIA Festival, road closures still in effect
Driver crashes into cars in South Philadelphia
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed woman in NE Phila.
Show More
Officials: Man fires gun after told no more Ice Cube tickets at racetrack
Contract talks continue between Philadelphia Archdiocese, teachers' union
Residents escape Kensington house fire
Truck carrying Axe body spray explodes on Texas highway
2-year-old Florida boy, mom missing after getting ride with stranger
More News