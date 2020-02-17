10-year-old Shamar Wallace reported missing from New Castle County

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware -- The New Castle County police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen on Valentine's Day.Authorities said Shamar Wallace was last seen Friday afternoon by neighbors in his family's apartment complex, New Castle Crossing on Caravel Avenue.Officers said Shamar is known to play outside with neighborhood children and visit various apartments.Shamar is described as a black male who stands approximately 5'04" tall. He is 150 pounds with brown eyes.Shamar was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a white collar, black Nike sweatpants, and black Nike sneakers. He also goes by the nickname "Bubba".Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shamar Wallace to please contact the New Castle County Division of Police by dialing (302) 573-2800.