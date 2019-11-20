high school sports

10-year-old dies following shooting at NJ high school football game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 10-year-old boy who was shot last week while attending a high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey, has died, officials told Action News.

Micah, nickname "Dew," was shot at the game between the Pleasantville Greyhounds and Camden Panthers on Friday night. A 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound.

The man who police say was the intended target of the shooting was also hit and seriously wounded.

10-year-old Micah seriously injured after being shot during a football game in Pleasantville, NJ on November 15, 2019.



Micah's mom, Angela Tennant, posted on social media over the weekend, "We're not using the word hope when it comes to Dew...I've got Big Faith."

The game was suspended during the third quarter following the shooting but will resume Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles organization will host the remainder of the game beginning at 4 p.m.



Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz spoke of the incident during a press conference just hours before the game.

"Very tough situation. It's a tragedy in itself. It's really unfortunate that happened in a public setting, the way it did at a football game. It's Friday night lights, it's something kids just dream about playing in. It's something I'll cherish for the rest of my life, playing Friday night lights. When a tragedy like that happens, it's no fun. You hate to see it. You pray for the families and everyone involved. But it's really cool to see the organization step out and reach out to try and make a difference. It might not undo what happened, but just try and bring some joy and get all those families to keep moving forward," Wentz said.

EMBED More News Videos

Carson Wentz comments on Eagles hosting high school football game after shooting on November 20, 2019.





EMBED More News Videos

Play-by-play audio captures shooting at high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey on November 15, 2019.



Six men now face charges in connection to the shooting, including the 27-year-old victim.

Action News has learned the men facing charges for shooting - including Alvin Wyatt, who faces three counts of attempted murder - will likely have detention hearings Thursday.



Wednesday's game will resume at the 4:58 mark of the third quarter with Camden leading, 6-0.

There will be a moment of silence in Micah's honor at the beginning of the game.

The team that wins will face Cedar Creek High School on Saturday for the Central Group 2 Sectional Championship, at the home field of the higher seed.

"We are proud to stand united with the Camden and Pleasantville communities to demonstrate that acts of violence won't win," said Philadelphia Eagles President Don Smolenski. "The game of football is a unifier, and on behalf of the National Football League, the Philadelphia Eagles are honored to unite all of us today."

Each high school will be provided a defined number of free passes, specifically for players' parents and family members. The game will be closed to the general public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pleasantvillearrestaction news sportshigh schoolfootballshootingphiladelphia eagleshigh school sportslincoln financial field
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
High School Huddle 2019 playoff scores and highlights
High School Huddle
High School Huddle 2019 Week 11 scores and highlights
High school soccer players removed from game for #EqualPay shirts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live - Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
Parents, daughter found dead in Montgomery County home
Off-duty officer fired at 6 times while stopping West Philly bar fight
19-year-old man stabbed 3 times while walking in Center City
Dash cam captures moment train slams into car on tracks in NJ
4 charged in Lehigh Co. car wash drug dealing bust
Show More
Philly FOP fires back at Malcolm Jenkins after op-ed on police department
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
AccuWeather: Dry, breezy and chilly today
NC walmart blacklists customer for too many negative reviews
College student falls to her death on night hike
More TOP STORIES News