Police cite 100 people for underage drinking near University of Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

100 cited for underage drinking near University of Delaware. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4:30pm on October 23, 2018.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Police cited 100 people for underage drinking at a house party near the University of Delaware.

It all began with a complaint about a party at a home in the 300 block of East Park Place on Saturday afternoon.

Officers called in campus and county police to help raid the house. Police estimate the backyard held about 170 people, overflowing into the neighboring yard without permission.

Authorities say most of the tickets were given to University of Delaware students, who can be referred to the university's student conduct system. Two people were under 18 and arrested. They were released to a parent.

"Everyone there who got an underage has to take a DUI class, like the no-credit class," said sophomore Nicole Moldenhauer. "My friends have to go get all that figured out for next semester."

The three University of Delaware students who hosted the party have pending charges.

The University now disciplining the students who were caught on a case by case basis, making a point to educate them on the dangers of binge drinking.

"Where students look at their own individual choices around alcohol an examine those to see if there's something that they would want to change about that behavior," said interim Dean of Students Adam Cantley.

The university says that campus citations are down, and trips to the hospital because of binge drinking are down. As for the kids who got busted this weekend, they face a $200 fine and a 30-day license suspension.

The house was just a block away from the house where 174 underage drinking citations were issued in 2016.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsunderage drinkinguniversity of delaware
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Pilot killed in small plane crash at airport in Cape May Co.
Fmr. Allentown mayor sentenced to 15 years in prison
Boys playing with lighter blamed for fire at fmr. Bucks Co. school
Scotty McMillan's mother denied shorter sentence for torture, death
Judge rejects Bill Cosby's request for new trial
Coastal storm could bring windy, wet weekend to Philly area
Boy stabs teacher with 8-inch butcher knife in Georgia
Show More
'No, no, no!' Utah student was on phone with mom during murder, police say
Woman saves husband's life, gives birth in the same week
Family pleads guilty to 84-year-old man's fatal neglect
Jayme Closs disappearance: Authorities expand ground search for missing Wis. girl
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight
More News