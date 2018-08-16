100 evacuated in Lower Moreland nursing home fire

Fire at a Montgomery County nursing home forced more than 100 residents to evacuate.They gathered outside many in wheelchairs, huddled under blankets, as firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.Chopper 6 was over the Manor Care Health facility along the 3400 block of Huntington Pike in Lower Moreland around 9:30 p.m. Wednesay.Investigators say an air conditioning unit is to blame."It was quickly extinguished, however, the unit put a lot of smoke out into the building. Thankfully no residents were injured," Paul Randolph of the Huntingdon Valley Fire Company said.One employee was treated on scene.The residents were all moved to other Manor Care health facilities in the area.------