NURSING HOME

100 evacuated in Lower Moreland nursing home fire

EMBED </>More Videos

100 evacuated in nursing home fire. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on August 16, 2018.

LOWER MORELAND, Pa. (WPVI) --
Fire at a Montgomery County nursing home forced more than 100 residents to evacuate.

They gathered outside many in wheelchairs, huddled under blankets, as firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Chopper 6 was over the Manor Care Health facility along the 3400 block of Huntington Pike in Lower Moreland around 9:30 p.m. Wednesay.

Investigators say an air conditioning unit is to blame.

"It was quickly extinguished, however, the unit put a lot of smoke out into the building. Thankfully no residents were injured," Paul Randolph of the Huntingdon Valley Fire Company said.

One employee was treated on scene.

The residents were all moved to other Manor Care health facilities in the area.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfirenursing homeevacuationLower Moreland Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NURSING HOME
Shootings leave 5 dead in Texas, including 3 at nursing home
Lawyer: Charges not merited in death of McMaster's father
Facility faulted in death of former Trump adviser's father
Nurse charged following death of H.R. McMaster's father
More nursing home
Top Stories
Woman killed on front porch of family member's West Phila. home
Young star athlete killed in West Oak Lane shooting
33 years after MOVE, rebuilt homes finally ready for residents
Philadelphia bound flight makes emergency landing due to odor
Nick Foles not sweating Tom Brady handshake snub, respects Pats QB
Walmart shooting suspect apologizes, bail set at $1M
AccuWeather: Summer Heat and Tracking Storms
Shark attacks swimmer on Cape Cod
Show More
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction in Philly
Man, 24, shot in Queen Village
Minivan crash test findings released
New addition Wilson Ramos rallies Phillies past Red Sox in debut
'Black Panther' prom mom indicted for social security fraud
More News