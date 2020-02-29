100-year-old Leap Day baby celebrates "25th birthday"

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TIMELINE: Stolen ambulance chase in NE Philadelphia
Man steals ambulance, leads police on wild chase
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state | LIVE
US bans travel to Iran amid coronavirus fears
1 killed in shootout at LA Fitness parking lot in KOP
Temple University Rome closes amid COVID-19 in Italy
AccuWeather: Temperatures Rebound Sunday
Show More
Pa. trooper shot while conducting traffic stop, 20-year-old arrested
US to leave Afghanistan in 14 months under peace deal
2 men shot to death in Kensington: Police
Joe Coulombe, founder of popular Trader Joe's markets, dies
Major drug bust in Bensalem nets 5K bags of heroin, 2 arrests
More TOP STORIES News