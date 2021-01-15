1,000 Pa. National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. ahead of the inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) -- One thousand National Guard members from Pennsylvania are in the nation's capital to help with security until the inauguration.Action News spoke with several members about this important mission following the riots at the Capitol building.They said their role is to protect the American people and allow them to peacefully protest.But the images from January 6 will always stick with them."Later that night I got home and turned on the news and at first it was like, something that we thought never would have happened," said PFC Sara Ropski of Folcroft, Pa. "So it was very shocking to me, but I'm happy that we're down here to support the American people and keep everyone safe."The total National Guard force in Washington D.C. is expected to exceed 21,000 members by Inauguration Day.