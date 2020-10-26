102-year-old voter gets President Obama's attention after viral tweet

A tweet showing 102-year-old Ora Smith early voting went viral after her nephew shared it Wednesday.
"Aunt Ora" was born the same year the Spanish Flu Pandemic spread across the globe, 1918.
Now, 102 years later, she's casting her ballot during another global pandemic.
"If she can do it, you can too!" Aunt Ora's nephew Quentin Youmans said in his tweet.
At 102 years old, my great aunt, born the year of our last great #pandemic, made her way to the ballot box to cast her #vote. If she can do it, you can too! #Vote #VoteEarly #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/3nFCB3c4Ei— Quentin Youmans (@QuentinYoumans) October 21, 2020
Aunt Ora's viral photos even caught the attention of former President Barack Obama.
He shared her photos to his Twitter adding, "102 never looked better! Grateful for all the folks like your great aunt who continue to show up and vote in this important election."
102 never looked better! Grateful for all the folks like your great aunt who continue to show up and vote in this important election. https://t.co/Y5DTGUInkC— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 21, 2020
