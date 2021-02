How much snow has fallen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

Some new snow totals have come in. Join me on Facebook Live at 11:15am. @6abc pic.twitter.com/hxNvzpQJvC — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) February 2, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here are the latest snowfall totals from across Philadelphia and the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.As of Tuesday morning, 7.7 inches were recorded at the Philadelphia International Airport.Nearly 27 inches of snow has fallen in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County and 27.2 inches were recorded in Northampton County, Pennsylvania.About 8 inches of snow fell in parts of Gloucester County, New Jersey and 12.3 inches were recorded in King of Prussia.Here is the full list of snow totals from the National Weather Service: Kent CountyWoodside 4.5 in 1245 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterNew Castle CountyHockessin 5.5 in 1005 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterNew Castle County Airport 4.1 in 0700 AM 02/02 ASOSBear 4.0 in 1107 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterWhite Clay Creek 3.3 in 1006 PM 02/01 MesonetAtlantic CountyHammonton 4.6 in 0800 AM 02/02 CO-OP ObserverEstell Manor 3.3 in 0715 AM 02/02 CO-OP ObserverAtlantic City International 1.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 ASOSBurlington CountyBurlington 11.0 in 0800 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterMoorestown 10.3 in 0130 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterColumbus 9.1 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterMount Laurel 9.1 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter1 ENE Westampton Twp 8.6 in 0700 AM 02/02 Official NWS ObsHainesport 7.5 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterLumberton 7.5 in 0718 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter1 W South Jersey Regional Ai 7.5 in 0630 AM 02/02 NWS EmployeeCamden County1 S Springdale 9.8 in 0830 AM 02/02 NWS EmployeeCherry Hill 7.5 in 1143 PM 02/01 PublicGloucester City 7.3 in 0714 AM 02/02 PublicHaddon Heights 7.0 in 0502 AM 02/02 Public1 N West Berlin 6.7 in 0600 AM 02/02 NWS EmployeeLindenwold 5.4 in 1100 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter1 NW Gibbsboro 5.0 in 1030 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterBellmawr 4.8 in 1259 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterGloucester CountyWestville 8.0 in 1046 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterWilliamstown 8.0 in 0945 AM 02/02 Amateur RadioTurnersville 5.5 in 1049 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterPitman 4.5 in 0629 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterMercer County1 N North Princeton 11.0 in 1200 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterHamilton Twp 10.3 in 1215 AM 02/02 Public1 WSW East Windsor Twp 10.1 in 0700 AM 02/02 CO-OP ObserverEwing 10.0 in 0820 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterHopewell 8.8 in 1100 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterBerks CountyHuffs Church 24.1 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterBern Twp 24.0 in 0300 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterFleetwood 23.5 in 1000 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter1 N Reading 23.0 in 1000 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterTemple 22.0 in 1000 PM 02/01 PublicMertztown 21.0 in 1000 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterSpring Twp 19.3 in 0725 AM 02/02 Public2 SW Bern Twp 18.0 in 0800 AM 02/02 CO-OP ObserverDistrict Twp 18.0 in 0637 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterWest Lawn 18.0 in 1200 AM 02/02 PublicWyomissing 17.8 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter1 S West Wyomissing 17.1 in 1200 AM 02/02 Cocorahs1 SW Hamburg 15.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 CO-OP ObserverBucks County1 ENE Springtown 31.2 in 0800 AM 02/02 CO-OP ObserverTrumbauersville 14.0 in 0645 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterChalfont 11.4 in 0800 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterLanghorne 10.0 in 1200 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterFeasterville-Trevose 9.5 in 0400 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterNewtown 9.5 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterBensalem 7.5 in 1012 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterNewtown 6.8 in 1000 PM 02/01 PublicChester CountyEast Nantmeal Twp 13.6 in 1203 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterEast Coventry Twp 11.6 in 0849 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter1 ENE Glenmoore 8.0 in 0800 AM 02/02 CO-OP ObserverWest Caln Twp 8.0 in 0500 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterWest Chester 4.5 in 1028 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterDelaware CountyUpper Darby 9.0 in 0915 AM 02/02 PublicChadds Ford Twp 7.6 in 0835 AM 02/02 PublicBroomall 6.4 in 1158 PM 02/01 PublicUpper Chichester Twp 5.7 in 0507 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterGlen Mills 5.0 in 1107 PM 02/01 PublicLehigh County1 ESE Macungie 28.3 in 0800 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterWhitehall Twp 28.0 in 0815 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterBreinigsville 27.5 in 0600 AM 02/02 PublicLehigh Valley International 27.3 in 0700 AM 02/02 ASOSSalisbury Twp 26.9 in 1130 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterCoplay 26.4 in 1000 PM 02/01 PublicEmmaus 22.3 in 1100 PM 02/01 PublicNew Tripoli 19.5 in 0657 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterMontgomery CountySalford Twp 14.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 PublicSkippack Twp 13.9 in 0800 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterTrappe 12.6 in 1000 PM 02/01 PublicKing of Prussia 12.3 in 0230 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterNew Hanover Twp 12.2 in 1100 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterAmbler 11.5 in 1218 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterEagleville 11.5 in 0800 AM 02/02 Emergency MngrLower Frederick Twp 11.0 in 1055 PM 02/01 PublicLower Moreland Twp 9.0 in 1208 AM 02/02 PublicLansdale 8.0 in 0630 AM 02/02 PublicWynnewood 7.6 in 1035 PM 02/01 PublicNorthampton CountyNazareth 31.0 in 1014 PM 02/01 PublicNorth Catasauqua 27.8 in 0100 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterRoseto 27.3 in 1235 AM 02/02 PublicForks Twp 27.2 in 1000 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterHellertown 26.3 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterMartins Creek 23.2 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterBangor 22.0 in 1128 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterHanover Twp 21.1 in 0225 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterBath 19.5 in 0915 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterFox Chase 10.0 in 0932 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterPhiladelphia International A 7.7 in 0700 AM 02/02 ASOS