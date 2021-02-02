How much snow has fallen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

As of Tuesday morning, 7.7 inches were recorded at the Philadelphia International Airport.
Nearly 27 inches of snow has fallen in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County and 27.2 inches were recorded in Northampton County, Pennsylvania.
Some new snow totals have come in. Join me on Facebook Live at 11:15am. @6abc pic.twitter.com/hxNvzpQJvC— Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) February 2, 2021
About 8 inches of snow fell in parts of Gloucester County, New Jersey and 12.3 inches were recorded in King of Prussia.
Here is the full list of snow totals from the National Weather Service:
Delaware
Kent County
Woodside 4.5 in 1245 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
New Castle County
Hockessin 5.5 in 1005 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
New Castle County Airport 4.1 in 0700 AM 02/02 ASOS
Bear 4.0 in 1107 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
White Clay Creek 3.3 in 1006 PM 02/01 Mesonet
New Jersey
Atlantic County
Hammonton 4.6 in 0800 AM 02/02 CO-OP Observer
Estell Manor 3.3 in 0715 AM 02/02 CO-OP Observer
Atlantic City International 1.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 ASOS
Burlington County
Burlington 11.0 in 0800 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Moorestown 10.3 in 0130 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Columbus 9.1 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Mount Laurel 9.1 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
1 ENE Westampton Twp 8.6 in 0700 AM 02/02 Official NWS Obs
Hainesport 7.5 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Lumberton 7.5 in 0718 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
1 W South Jersey Regional Ai 7.5 in 0630 AM 02/02 NWS Employee
How meteorologists forecast winter storms
Camden County
1 S Springdale 9.8 in 0830 AM 02/02 NWS Employee
Cherry Hill 7.5 in 1143 PM 02/01 Public
Gloucester City 7.3 in 0714 AM 02/02 Public
Haddon Heights 7.0 in 0502 AM 02/02 Public
1 N West Berlin 6.7 in 0600 AM 02/02 NWS Employee
Lindenwold 5.4 in 1100 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
1 NW Gibbsboro 5.0 in 1030 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Bellmawr 4.8 in 1259 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Gloucester County
Westville 8.0 in 1046 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Williamstown 8.0 in 0945 AM 02/02 Amateur Radio
Turnersville 5.5 in 1049 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Pitman 4.5 in 0629 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Mercer County
1 N North Princeton 11.0 in 1200 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Hamilton Twp 10.3 in 1215 AM 02/02 Public
1 WSW East Windsor Twp 10.1 in 0700 AM 02/02 CO-OP Observer
Ewing 10.0 in 0820 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Hopewell 8.8 in 1100 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Pennsylvania
Berks County
Huffs Church 24.1 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Bern Twp 24.0 in 0300 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Fleetwood 23.5 in 1000 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
1 N Reading 23.0 in 1000 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Temple 22.0 in 1000 PM 02/01 Public
Mertztown 21.0 in 1000 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Spring Twp 19.3 in 0725 AM 02/02 Public
2 SW Bern Twp 18.0 in 0800 AM 02/02 CO-OP Observer
District Twp 18.0 in 0637 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
West Lawn 18.0 in 1200 AM 02/02 Public
Wyomissing 17.8 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
1 S West Wyomissing 17.1 in 1200 AM 02/02 Cocorahs
1 SW Hamburg 15.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 CO-OP Observer
Why the I-95 Corridor can be the dividing line between snow & rain
Bucks County
1 ENE Springtown 31.2 in 0800 AM 02/02 CO-OP Observer
Trumbauersville 14.0 in 0645 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Chalfont 11.4 in 0800 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Langhorne 10.0 in 1200 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Feasterville-Trevose 9.5 in 0400 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Newtown 9.5 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Bensalem 7.5 in 1012 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Newtown 6.8 in 1000 PM 02/01 Public
Chester County
East Nantmeal Twp 13.6 in 1203 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
East Coventry Twp 11.6 in 0849 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
1 ENE Glenmoore 8.0 in 0800 AM 02/02 CO-OP Observer
West Caln Twp 8.0 in 0500 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
West Chester 4.5 in 1028 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Delaware County
Upper Darby 9.0 in 0915 AM 02/02 Public
Chadds Ford Twp 7.6 in 0835 AM 02/02 Public
Broomall 6.4 in 1158 PM 02/01 Public
Upper Chichester Twp 5.7 in 0507 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Glen Mills 5.0 in 1107 PM 02/01 Public
Tips for preventing snow shoveling injuries
Lehigh County
1 ESE Macungie 28.3 in 0800 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Whitehall Twp 28.0 in 0815 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Breinigsville 27.5 in 0600 AM 02/02 Public
Lehigh Valley International 27.3 in 0700 AM 02/02 ASOS
Salisbury Twp 26.9 in 1130 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Coplay 26.4 in 1000 PM 02/01 Public
Emmaus 22.3 in 1100 PM 02/01 Public
New Tripoli 19.5 in 0657 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Montgomery County
Salford Twp 14.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 Public
Skippack Twp 13.9 in 0800 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Trappe 12.6 in 1000 PM 02/01 Public
King of Prussia 12.3 in 0230 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
New Hanover Twp 12.2 in 1100 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Ambler 11.5 in 1218 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Eagleville 11.5 in 0800 AM 02/02 Emergency Mngr
Lower Frederick Twp 11.0 in 1055 PM 02/01 Public
Lower Moreland Twp 9.0 in 1208 AM 02/02 Public
Lansdale 8.0 in 0630 AM 02/02 Public
Wynnewood 7.6 in 1035 PM 02/01 Public
The science behind why it's so quiet after a snowfall
Northampton County
Nazareth 31.0 in 1014 PM 02/01 Public
North Catasauqua 27.8 in 0100 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Roseto 27.3 in 1235 AM 02/02 Public
Forks Twp 27.2 in 1000 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Hellertown 26.3 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Martins Creek 23.2 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Bangor 22.0 in 1128 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Hanover Twp 21.1 in 0225 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Bath 19.5 in 0915 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Philadelphia
Fox Chase 10.0 in 0932 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Philadelphia International A 7.7 in 0700 AM 02/02 ASOS
Some of the totals above may not be final and could be subject to change.