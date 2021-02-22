After delays, school officials hope to reopen some Philadelphia classrooms next month

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday was supposed to mark the return of in-person learning for Pre-K-2nd grade students in the School District of Philadelphia.Instead, the district announced last week that the date has been pushed off until Monday, March 1, amid an ongoing dispute between the district and the teachers union about building safety. This is the third time the district has pushed back its reopening date.The teachers union has cited several safety concerns including school ventilation systems.The school district installed window box fans to improve airflow in the aging buildings.Superintendent Dr. William Hite noted that the district has invested $65 million in personal protective equipment for students and staff, plexiglass partitions, and other measures to keep virus transmission low."I've believed buildings were safe since the fall for students and teachers," said Hite.Hite added teachers need to return before the students to train on new technology so they can teach both in-person and remote learners. He said teachers also need to prepare the rooms from an educational standpoint."Children need to come to classrooms that are ready to receive them and set up to receive them, and while we have all the safety protocols in place, there are some educators who haven't been back in their classrooms since last March, and so those rooms need to be adjusted to receive students," Hite said.Both sides are awaiting a ruling from a third-party mediator on whether the district has met reopening conditions.Last week, the first priority group of teachers started getting notifications about vaccine appointments that are available at 7 sites."It includes staff members that have been working on-site for months in our buildings, such as our food service workers, our principals, our cleaning staff, and so on. We are also prioritizing those staff who are to return with our students in the first pre-K to second-grade group," said Chief Talent Officer Larisa Shambaugh.Other groups will follow from there.CHOP has secured rapid testing kits, to make testing available to all teachers and staff working in schools.