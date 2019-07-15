11 people decontaminated in Ridley Twp., Delaware County hazmat situation

RIDLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Emergency management vehicles responded to the hazmat call inside an office building on Chester Pike in Ridley Township Monday morning.It happened around 10 a.m. inside the TransUnion offices in the 1500 block of Chester Pike.A Delaware County Emergency Management official said an employee inside the offices found an unknown white substance in an envelope that had been delivered.As a precaution, 11 people were decontaminated inside the county's hazmat response trailer showers.Tests by the FBI and the county's hazmat team subsequently determined the substance, which appeared to be a crushed pill, posed no danger.Officials said there is no need for any further investigation.