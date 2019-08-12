11 rescued after getting stranded during tubing event on Brandywine River

MONTCHANIN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Eleven people have been rescued from the Brandywine River on Sunday night.Police say the night started as a tubing event in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The group slowly made their way down the river when nightfall quickly approached.The group became stranded on rocks around 9 p.m., but they were able to call 911.It took firefighters an hour or so to get to the group and bring them to the Smith Bridge in Montchanin, Delaware around 11 p.m.The tubers were treated for hypothermia on scene and are expected to be okay.