Coronavirus

11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse's home

CONCORD, California -- A puppy belonging to an ER nurse who is helping fight COVID-19 was stolen from a northern California home.

According to police in Concord, California, the 11-week-old pup named Max was taken from the garage of his owner's house on Saturday.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Max belongs to a nurse.

Surveillance camera images posted Monday night by police showed the pup, who appears to be a Malinois, being picked up by a person on a bicycle.

The person was last seen wearing a green hooded jacket, a mask over the face, and blue medical gloves. The person was also sporting jeans and grey shoes, possibly New Balance brand.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theftanimals in perilcoronavirusmissing dogpetsdogu.s. & worlddogs stolen
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump announces green card restrictions because of coronavirus
Gov. Murphy tours AC medical site as state sees deadliest day
Answering the questions about antibody testing
Senate approves $483B virus aid deal, sends it to House
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wolf: Less-impacted areas of Pa. may reopen soon
Gov. Murphy tours AC medical site as state sees deadliest day
Girl, 6, donates piggy bank to help health care workers
Firefighters battle blaze at Quakertown restaurant
Senate approves $483B virus aid deal, sends it to House
Del. deals with unemployment surge as state weighs reopening process
Eagles, Lurie to make $1M in donations to help Philly
Show More
Gusty thunderstorms bring down trees, knock out power in N.J.
AccuWeather: Gusty winds tomorrow
Pa. stay home order extended, businesses disappointed
Girl, 4, shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
PHOTOS: Signs and scenes from Harrisburg protest to "Re-open PA"
More TOP STORIES News