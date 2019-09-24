snapchat

11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- An 11-year-old boy is back with his family after police said he drove 200 miles to meet an unknown male he met on Snapchat.

Police in Charleston, South Carolina said the boy drove alone from Simpsonville all the way to Charleston.

Authorities said he pulled up next to a police officer around 12:30 Monday morning.

Officer Christopher Braun realized the child was the only person in the car. The boy told the officer he had driven three hours and was lost.


The child told Braun he had taken his brother's car and was using the GPS on his father's tablet to find an address in Charleston an unknown male had given him through Snapchat. The address was lost when his GPS signal went out.

The boy gave Braun his father's name and telephone number. Police were able to reunite the child with his family.

Investigators are now analyzing the tablet the child was using to recover information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinachildrendrivingsnapchat
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNAPCHAT
Police: 7 people shot at Snapchat "instant party" at Houston house
Snapchat introduces 'Spectacle 3'
Video shows nursing home aides taunting woman, 91, with dementia
Cat filter accidentally applied to Pakistani politician's face during live stream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews battling raging apartment fire in Delaware
Multi-vehicle accident causing major backups on I-95 in Del.
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Authorities speak to missing NJ girl's father in Mexico
Arrest made after $11K stolen from man in Collingdale
Pedestrian stuck by car on Roosevelt Boulevard
Biden speaks on Trump's whistleblower report
Show More
2 young kids found unconscious inside Berks County home
Pilot rescued after crashing into trees near N.J. airport
Nelson Agholor responds to good Samaritan's viral interview
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
2 injured after wild shootout on North Philadelphia street
More TOP STORIES News