Philadelphia police ID suspect wanted for double shooting that left 11-year-old dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting that left an 11-year-old dead in the city's Oxford Circle section.Police say they have a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Khalif Cooper Baldwin.Investigators say the 11-year-old, Harley Belance, was riding a scooter with a 14-year-old friend in the 1500 block of McKinley Street just before 7 p.m. Friday when shots were fired.Harley was shot in the neck and killed, officials say. His friend was shot in the arm and ankle but survived.Officials say a man was seen firing shots from the 1400 block of McKinley Street.Police say it's unclear if Harley and his friend were the intended targets of this shooting.Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember Harley and release balloons in his memory.In the crowd was Suzanne Hatcher, who says Harley was her son's best friend."We're numb. We're numb. Too young. He's a baby. Should've never happened," said Hatcher.At the vigil, people called for the rampant gun violence to stop."When it happens, guess who's left to clean up the mess? The women in our community. So for every young man that's here, I want you to sit back and take a good look at your life," said Terence Harrell, who runs the @nogunzone social media account dedicated to highlighting the toll of gun violence in Philadelphia.Harley was described as a vibrant young man who loved hanging out with his friends.Action News spoke with a family friend who didn't want to be identified."His personality has always been so open and bright. And so to see him like this, to hear this news, it is insane. My heart is crushed," she said.