11-year-old boy shot, killed in Oxford Circle double shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left an 11-year-boy dead.
The shooting happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Mckinley Street.
Police say an 11-year-old boy was riding a bike with a 14-year-old boy when someone fired a shot.
The bullet struck the 11-year-old in the neck, police say.
He was taken to Saint Christophers Hospital, where he died a short time later.
Police say the 14-year-old boy was shot once in the right arm and once in the right ankle.
He was taken to Jeanes Hospital by a private vehicle currently listed in stable condition.
The homicide unit is currently investigating.
No weapons have been recovered from the scene. There have been no arrests made at this time.
