11-year-old boy shot, killed in Oxford Circle section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 11-year-boy dead in the city's Oxford Circle section.The shooting happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Mckinley Street.Police say an 11-year-old boy was riding a bike with a 14-year-old boy when someone fired a shot.The bullet struck the 11-year-old in the neck, police say.He was taken to Saint Christophers Hospital, where he died a short time later.Police say the 14-year-old boy was unhurt in this incident.The homicide unit is currently investigating.There has been no arrest made at this time.