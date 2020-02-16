Man arrested in rape of 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn may have other victims: Police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn -- Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn, New York.

Officials say the man raped the girl inside her home in Brownsville on Saturday morning.

The girl was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

The 45-year-old suspect, identified as Andre Clark, is facing three counts of rape, sexual abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child. He was found in a Queens hotel around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say there may be other victims.

Police could not provide any further details at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brownsvillenew york citybrooklynrapearrestcrimeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
N.J. man gets 1 year in case of dog left in cage with tide rising
15-year-old girl gunned down in Delaware
N.J. woman with cerebral palsy severely burned by nurse: Family
AccuWeather: Mild President's Day
Man shot after forcing his way into Collegeville home: Police
President Trump gives command to drivers at Daytona 500
Video shows deputy punch teen after violent takedown at hospital
Show More
Crash shuts down portion of Rte. 1; injures 4
Chaput's last Sunday as Philadelphia's archbishop
Narberth teen goes for golden ticket on 'American Idol'
Cecil B. Moore mural vandalized with racist graffiti in North Philly
African-American Quilt Making on Display
More TOP STORIES News