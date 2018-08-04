11 years later, mom searches for answers in son's murder

Another painful anniversary has passed for a Philadelphia family mourning the loss of their loved one, eleven years later.Monique Irvis tries to describe what her life is like without her son, Eric Woods."Eleven years later, I mean I go on a day-to-day, but like I always say you could smile but the pain in your heart is totally different," she said.On Wednesday, August 1, 2007, the 19-year-old was playing in a neighborhood basketball game along the 1100 block of South Divinity Street in Southwest Philadelphia.The game ended around ten that night.Shortly after, police say shots were fired and Eric was fatally hit in the chest.For me, I don't know if I've dealt with it. You go to those groups and stuff and it doesn't help me," added Monique.There were others out at the court that night as well, but so far no witnesses have come forward.Two of Eric's friends were right there when it happened.Monique said, "Well the people that were around him that night all I want is just come up and say something. It's like do you want your mom feeling the same pain I'm dealing with?"The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous.For Monique, she says sitting by her son's gravesite is something no mother should ever have to do."I hate it because it's not where I want to visit my son or where I should have to talk to my son. People don't know the effect it has and the pain it has," said Monique.------