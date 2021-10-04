FYI Philly

FYI Philly says goodbye to Karen Rogers

In addition to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, we are also recognizing a big promotion for Karen Rogers.

Long-time viewers will remember when Karen co-hosted FYI Philly with Adam Joseph 12.5 years ago.


Hosts Adam Joseph, Alicia Vitarelli and Ducis Rogers look back at Karen's time on FYI.

