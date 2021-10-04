In addition to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, we are also recognizing a big promotion for Karen Rogers.
Long-time viewers will remember when Karen co-hosted FYI Philly with Adam Joseph 12.5 years ago.
Hosts Adam Joseph, Alicia Vitarelli and Ducis Rogers look back at Karen's time on FYI.
Watch past episodes of FYI Philly anytime at https://6abc.com/fyi or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
FYI Philly says goodbye to Karen Rogers
FYI PHILLY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News