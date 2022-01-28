Simon Pegg, Justina Machado have unbeatable chemistry in 'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11505285" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," the newest film in the "Ice Age" franchise, premieres on Disney+ this Friday. Check out an exclusive clip.

NEW YORK -- Your favorite "Ice Age" family is back, but the opossum brothers are itching to set off on their own."Oh no, Crash and Eddie went back to the Lost World!" Manny the Wooly Mammoth said in the movie's trailer.Things don't go as planned, but an old friend is there to help."Hello, boys, Buck Wild at your service!""When I heard they were going to do an essentially Buck spin-off I was thrilled beyond belief and I absolutely leapt at the chance to play him again, you know," said Simon Pegg, the voice of "Buck Wild."Pegg has voiced Buck since 2009, and he's ready for this new adventure, with the franchise now a part of Disney."Amazing, you know, it's wonderful that Disney has taken the opportunity to expand this story and Disney is a historic and very prolific film house, art house, so yeah, it's a treat," Pegg said.There's a new face in the family, Zee the Zorilla, voiced by Justina Machado."She's very skunk-like, as she says, skunks have slightly shorter tails," Machado said.As with most animated films, the voice actors recorded their parts separately, but you'd never know it."The chemistry between the characters is so lovely, and that's done by John finding the right performances and adding them together, and watching it I feel I was with Justina and Buck and Zee are old friends and Crash and Eddie you get it as well, it's something else to watch that successfully achieved," Pegg said."Simon knows this character because he's done this guy, he's done Buck, this, Zee was new, sometimes that was a little frightening that she was so new, and I was like oh God, how am I going to fit in, but they guided me so well, and I too was so impressed with the chemistry," Machado said."I've been with these characters for so long that I feel like I know them as best friends, so it's kind of fun to take them on a new journey and sort of play around with how they interact with one another," said John C. Donkin, director.It's a chemistry that seems destined to last and continue, as long as fans stay hungry for more zany antics and tales."If the audiences want to see more we have so many stories left to tell and adventures left to go on the skies the limit so it's really the question of if the audience wants more," said Lori Forte, executive producer.The film is packed full of fast-moving adventure and humor that will keep kids captivated.