12 people injured, 2 critically, in Logan house fire

Several injured in Logan house fire: as seen on Action News Mornings, June 25, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said 12 people including several children have been transported to the hospital with injuries following a fire in the city's Logan section early Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on the 4900 block of North 12th Street.

Crews arrived to find a heavy fire burning on the first floor of a three-story house.

Officials said there were reports of people trapped in a rear bedroom.

Multiple adults and at least two children were transported to Einstein Medical Center.

According to officials, most of the injuries were either from smoke inhalation or leg and ankle injuries suffered from jumping to safety.

Officials said one of the injured is a 12-year-old boy with burns over 30 percent of his body.

Two of the people taken to hospital are said to be in critical condition; there is no word on the conditions of the other victims.

Fire crews have knocked most of the fire down and are currently working to put out hot spots.

Officials said at least two homes have been damaged in the blaze.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsphilly newsfirehouse firephiladelphia fire department
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 3 injured in shootings, stabbing on South Philly block
AccuWeather: Wet and Humid Start, Nicer Later Today
Police recruit who planned to cheat on written exam speaks out
Fearless great grandma kills cobra in her Falls Township yard
EXCLUSIVE: Firefighters rescue dangling window washer in Old City
Thousands of flies swarming Upper Darby Township
Driver who plowed into motorcyclists charged in all 7 deaths
Show More
Officers connecting with community's youth through basketball
Teen makes miraculous recovery after risky surgery for rare brain stem growth
Canadian woman recalls chemical smell in her room while visiting DR
New photos show tank that exploded at Philadelphia refinery
Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing twin sister to death
More TOP STORIES News