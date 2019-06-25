12 people injured, 2 critically, in Logan house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said 12 people including several children have been transported to the hospital with injuries following a fire in the city's Logan section early Tuesday.The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on the 4900 block of North 12th Street.Crews arrived to find a heavy fire burning on the first floor of a three-story house.Officials said there were reports of people trapped in a rear bedroom.Multiple adults and at least two children were transported to Einstein Medical Center.According to officials, most of the injuries were either from smoke inhalation or leg and ankle injuries suffered from jumping to safety.Officials said one of the injured is a 12-year-old boy with burns over 30 percent of his body.Two of the people taken to hospital are said to be in critical condition; there is no word on the conditions of the other victims.Fire crews have knocked most of the fire down and are currently working to put out hot spots.Officials said at least two homes have been damaged in the blaze.