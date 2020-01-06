12-year-old girl struck by pickup truck near Russell C. Struble Elementary School in Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a crash that has left a 12-year-old girl injured in Bensalem Township Monday morning.It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bensalem Boulevard and Timber Lane near the Russell C. Struble Elementary School.Chopper 6 was overhead as a school bus could be seen stopped in the roadway near a white pickup truck with some debris nearby.Officials said the child was attempting to board the school bus when she was struck by the vehicle. According to police, the school bus had its stop signal and light bar activated at the time of the crash.Authorities said the girl was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Police said the driver remained at the scene of the crash and is being cooperative.Bensalem Boulevard is shut down by Roberts Road as police investigate.