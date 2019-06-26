12-year-old boy drowns in New Jersey lake

MONTVILLE, New Jersey -- Officials confirmed that 12-year-old boy drowned in a Morris County, New Jersey lake.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Valhalla Club, a private club on Vista Road in Montville.

Officials said the child was playing near a dock in water that is 10-to-12-feet deep but they do not know how he drowned. Lifeguards were on duty at the time.

Emergency responders recovered the boy from the lake and transported him to a local hospital, where he died.

In many local communities, children are celebrating the last day of school. Parents were seen leaving the club with their children in tears.

The name of the boy has not been released. An investigation is ongoing.
