12-year-old girl, man shot in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old girl was one of the victims injured during a double shooting in West Philadelphia, police said.
It happened around 9 p.m. Friday on the 1300 block of North Wanamaker Street.
Police said the 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A man was shot in the jaw and is listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
