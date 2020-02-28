12-year-old boy steals delivery driver's car, runs from officers: Police

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old boy stole a Chinese food delivery driver's vehicle and drove it around the parking lot of a Delaware apartment complex before fleeing from officers, police said.

New Castle County police were called to the Paladin Club Apartments Thursday for the report of a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle that matched the description of the stolen one being driven through the complex.

Police said the officers activated their emergency equipment and the stolen vehicle slowed.

However, they said, before the vehicle came to a stop, the driver got out and ran.

The now driverless vehicle, still running, then drifted into a patrol car.

Police tracked down the boy in the Colony North Apartments, a neighboring complex.

Authorities said the 12-year-old had called in a food order from a Chinese food restaurant. When the driver arrived to the parking lot, the boy waited until he was at the door of the apartment and then jumped in the delivery vehicle and drove off.

The 12-year-old boy was taken into custody and brought to New Castle County Police Headquarters.

He was charged with one count of felony Vehicle Theft, one count of misdemeanor Resisting Arrest, one count of Reckless Driving and one count of Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident.

The boy was arraigned and released to his parent on $1,450 unsecured bail.

Police said the patrol car and the delivery driver's vehicle suffered minor damage, but no injuries were reported.
