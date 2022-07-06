fatal shooting

Philadelphia double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Germantown

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 1 injured in Germantown double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man was killed and another man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.

When officials arrived on scene, they found a 27-year-old man shot several times across his body. A 29-year-old man was shot in the head and the body, police said.

Both victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Police said the 27-year-old man died from his injuries and the 29-year-old man was placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
germantown (philadelphia)fatal shootingdouble shootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
What we know about 7 victims of July 4th parade shooting
Police investigate deadly shooting behind LA Fitness in NE Philly
24-year-old man shot and killed feet from Philly home
Highland Park parade shooting victims range in age from 8 to 85
TOP STORIES
Woman raped in Center City office building; suspect sought
Bullets that injured officers on July 4 came from same weapon: Police
Suspect confesses to parade attack, contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
Uvalde officer asked to shoot gunman before he entered school: Report
UPS driver dies day after 24th birthday, family warns of heatstroke
Philly officer shot on July 4th: 'Like a boulder fell out of the sky'
Police investigate deadly shooting behind LA Fitness in NE Philly
Show More
AMC offering $5 Discount Tuesdays through the end of October
VIDEO: Officers pull man from burning car through passenger window
Twins who learned CPR from 'The Sandlot' save dad from drowning
Boy, 2, found underneath parents killed at parade shooting
Subway unveils new menu in effort to speed up lines
More TOP STORIES News