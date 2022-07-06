Philadelphia double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man was killed and another man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in Philadelphia's Germantown section.Police were called to the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.When officials arrived on scene, they found a 27-year-old man shot several times across his body. A 29-year-old man was shot in the head and the body, police said.Both victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.Police said the 27-year-old man died from his injuries and the 29-year-old man was placed in critical condition.No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.