Firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions on the first floor of the three-story twin home.

Ten people are displaced after a house fire in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ten people are displaced after a fire in West Philadelphia.

Flames broke out just before 5 a.m. Saturday on North 64th Street near Lansdowne Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions on the first floor of the three-story twin home.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.