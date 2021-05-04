At least 13 killed after Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road

EMBED <>More Videos

13 dead after Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road

MEXICO CITY -- An overpass in Mexico City's metro collapsed Monday night, sending a train plunging downward, trapping cars under rubble and killing at least 13 people, authorities said.

Mexico City's civil protection agency tweeted that almost 70 people were injured in the accident in the south of Mexico's capital, which happened at 10:30 p.m. local time.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum rushed to the area. Video showed at least one broken train along with dozens of rescuers searching through the rubble of the collapsed overpass. Cars could be seen trapped underneath.

The accident happened on the metro's Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicotrain accidentcollapseu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Porch pirate who dressed as Amazon worker arrested
Woman turns to Action News after stolen car gets damaged in police chase
Teen wanted for sexually assaulting woman over 3-hour period: Police
AccuWeather: Unsettled Week with Rollercoaster Temperatures
South Jersey MLB Draft prospect throws 102 mph heat
Some NJ restrictions to be lifted, capacity limits to be increased: Gov. Murphy
Covid vaccine myths: These reasons for not getting it don't hold up
Show More
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
Bill, Melinda Gates announce divorce
Housing rental market is booming. What you should know before you cash in
Former Bucks County councilman goes missing: Police
Community rallies around NJ high schooler battling brain cancer
More TOP STORIES News