13 decontaminated after Chester fire, hazmat

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Emergency crews responded to a hazmat situation early Friday in Delaware County after firefighters may have been exposed to chemicals.Firefighters received the initial call around 1 a.m. for a fire at Norquay Technology on the 800 block of West Front Street in Chester.Crews extinguished the flames within 20 minutes. But it turned out they may have been exposed to chemicals, officials said.As a precaution, ten firefighters and three civilians went through the decontamination process.They were then being taken to three hospitals for further evaluation.It is unclear at this time what chemicals the 13 people may have been in contact with.Fire officials said there was no threat to the surrounding neighborhood.