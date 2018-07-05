13 rescued after boat capsizes in Delaware River

BURLINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) --A total of 13 people, mostly juveniles, were rescued after a boat capsized in the Delaware River.
Rescuers were called to Burlington Island near Burlington City, New Jersey around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of people stranded.
The view from Chopper 6 showed a police boat on the scene shortly after the incident was reported.
No one was hurt.
The boaters were returned to the Bucks County boat dock in Croydon, Pa.
