13 rescued after boat capsizes in Delaware River

A total of 13 people, mostly juveniles, were rescued after a boat capsized in the Delaware River.Rescuers were called to Burlington Island near Burlington City, New Jersey around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of people stranded.The view from Chopper 6 showed a police boat on the scene shortly after the incident was reported.No one was hurt.The boaters were returned to the Bucks County boat dock in Croydon, Pa.------