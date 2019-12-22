13 shot at Chicago house party; 2 in custody, police say

CHICAGO -- Two people are in custody after 13 people were shot, including a 16-year-old boy, during a house party in Chicago, police said.

Police responded to the scene around 12:40 p.m. Sunday on the city's South Side.

This shooting brings the weekend violence total to 34 shot, four fatal, in the Chicago area since 5 p.m. Friday.

Thirteen people were transported to local hospitals, police told reporters around 7:30 a.m. CT. The victims' ages and conditions were not immediately available, police said.

Terrence Daniely, a neighbor, said he saw about 100 officers running to the scene.

"I was awoken by the sound of, seemed like four, five or six gunshots, and it seemed pretty loud, so it seemed kind of close," Daniely said. "I didn't see any commotion when I looked out the window, but then shortly after I heard the sounds of people screaming and running from a party on the street."

No further information was immediately available, police said.

Area South Detectives are currently investigating.
