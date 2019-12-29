13-year-old girl killed, 2 juveniles hurt in North Carolina mall parking lot shooting, police say

CONCORD, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was killed and two boys under age 16 were hurt in a shooting at a North Carolina mall Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Concord Mills Mall in Concord, a city with a population of approximately 94,000 just outside of Charlotte, according to WSOC.

On arrival, the teenage girl was pronounced dead, and two boys were taken to the hospital and are stable.

Concord Police said it was not an active shooter situation but are still investigating.



Concord police said initial reports indicate the shooting started as a fight in the Dave and Buster's parking lot. They have not said if any arrests have been made or released possible suspect information.

Authorities said they are investigating the possibility the shooting is connected to a deadly shooting Saturday evening in a Concord neighborhood.
