13-year-old suffers graze wound in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 13-year-old was hospitalized after suffering a graze wound during a shooting on Monday night.

It happened on Monday night on the 600 block of East Clementine Street.

Police say a 13-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the chest.

The boy was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children by a private vehicle. He is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
