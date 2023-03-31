Community honors life of 15-year-old shot, killed on his way to school with heartfelt vigil

The love for Devin Weedon was felt far and wide at the vigil

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A vigil was held at the Simon Gratz Mastery Charter School to celebrate the life of 15-year-old Devin Weedon on Thursday night.

The teen was shot and killed on Tuesday while he was walking to school.

At the ceremony, there were smiles and laughter as people came together to be strong for Weedon. But there were tears and heartbreak, too.

"I wish I could hug him one more time and tell him I love you," said Weedon's sister.

"That's my little brother," said Aaron Weedon. "We're going to stay strong, do what we got to do. Devin was a true definition of a bulldog."

Aaron, Weedon's older brother, says the two of them were inseparable.

Weedon's mother recalled the last conversation she had with her son.

"He said, 'Yeah I'm on my way,' he said, 'I love you mom, have a good day,'" recalled Wytina Weedon. "I said, 'I love you too, be safe.'"

Nearly 30 minutes later, she got a second phone call, informing her that her son had been shot.

The love for Weedon was felt far and wide at the vigil. Dozens gathered to celebrate the late teen, who always put others first.

Among the crowd were Weedon's coaches and fellow teammates.

"I'm really gonna miss Devin," says his coach. "Miss his smile in the morning, greeting me in the morning."

While Weedon is no longer here, his legacy lives on.

"Ya'll know Devin would not want you all to cry, he would want you all to be happy," his sister said. "That was my little brother, I'm holding it together. We're out here for Devin."

Philadelphia police say the total reward in Weedon's case is $30,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.