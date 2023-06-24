Almost two years later, Phila Ofc Perez still fighting to beat odds

Wounded in the line of duty, Philadelphia police officer Arcenio Perez continues to fight and beat the odds everyday.

Wounded in the line of duty, Philadelphia police officer Arcenio Perez continues to fight and beat the odds everyday.

Almost two years ago-he was injured in a shootout that unfolded at Jefferson Hospital.

Since then, he's had 10 surgeries on his hand and arm, and countless hours of physical therapy.

His last procedure was on the 13th of this month.

"They were able to take one of the tendons from one of my fingers to give me use of my thumb," said Perez.

"It's been tough. Nonstop surgeries. Hitting the reset button with recovery and seeing what more can I get out of my hand."

Perez and his wife Olivia, say the last year and half hasn't just impacted him, but the entire family-as they work to pay down medical costs, and welcome a new baby.

Perez says he still has minimal feeling in his hand, but is hoping continued PT will help him be steps closer to returning to work.

