14 arrested, 8 kilos of drugs seized in Kensington bust

Wiretap investigation in Kensington lead to seizure of drugs, handguns, rifles, cash. Arrested 14 alleged members. pic.twitter.com/mzgziCBLjP — sarahbloomquist (@sarahbloomquist) July 9, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than a dozen people have been arrested in an operation targeting the drug trade in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the results of the drug bust on Tuesday.Shapiro said 14 people were arrested. In addition, six kilos of heroin and fentanyl were seized. That equals some 198,000 doses.Two kilos of cocaine were also seized, Shapiro said.The arrests came after 20 search warrants were executed on Tuesday morning involving 250 members of law enforcement.The investigation involved wiretaps, and Shapiro said three shootings were prevented thanks to those wiretaps.