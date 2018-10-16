14 juveniles detained, 3 officers injured after police break up large fight on Broad Street

Police respond to large fight on Broad Street: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., October 16, 2018

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
There was a large police presence Tuesday afternoon in the city's Hunting Park section.

Philadelphia police were called to Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. for a large fight in the area.

Chopper 6 was over the chaotic scene, showing police attempting to corral and several people running; at least two people were seen being placed in handcuffs.

Police said upon arrival the situation deteriorated into a "riotous condition" with approximately 150-200 school students fighting.

According to officials, at least 14 juveniles were detained and/or arrested following the incident.

Three officers are reporting minor injuries following the melee.

The situation was brought under control just before 5 p.m.

It's not clear what sparked the fight at this time.

