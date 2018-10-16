There was a large police presence Tuesday afternoon in the city's Hunting Park section.Philadelphia police were called to Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. for a large fight in the area.Chopper 6 was over the chaotic scene, showing police attempting to corral and several people running; at least two people were seen being placed in handcuffs.Police said upon arrival the situation deteriorated into a "riotous condition" with approximately 150-200 school students fighting.According to officials, at least 14 juveniles were detained and/or arrested following the incident.Three officers are reporting minor injuries following the melee.The situation was brought under control just before 5 p.m.It's not clear what sparked the fight at this time.------