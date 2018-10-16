HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --There was a large police presence Tuesday afternoon in the city's Hunting Park section.
Philadelphia police were called to Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. for a large fight in the area.
Chopper 6 was over the chaotic scene, showing police attempting to corral and several people running; at least two people were seen being placed in handcuffs.
Police said upon arrival the situation deteriorated into a "riotous condition" with approximately 150-200 school students fighting.
According to officials, at least 14 juveniles were detained and/or arrested following the incident.
Three officers are reporting minor injuries following the melee.
The situation was brought under control just before 5 p.m.
It's not clear what sparked the fight at this time.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps