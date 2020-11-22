14-year-old boy shot in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in the 19th district are investigating a shooting involving a 14-year-old boy in West Philadelphia on Saturday.The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on the 5900 block of Callowhill Street.Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot once in the back.The teen was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.There was no weapon recovered and no arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.