14-year-old girl shot while playing with jump rope in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a young girl who was playing jump rope in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the 2500 block of South Dewey Street.Police said the 14-year-old girl was shot once in her lower back.She was transported to an area hospital where she's listed in critical but stable condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.