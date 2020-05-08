crime

14-year-old girl shot while playing with jump rope in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a young girl who was playing jump rope in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the 2500 block of South Dewey Street.

Police said the 14-year-old girl was shot once in her lower back.

She was transported to an area hospital where she's listed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
2.23-mile walk tonight in Houston to honor murdered jogger
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Unanimous Supreme Court throws out 'Bridgegate' convictions
Man dies after shooting outside Acme in Northern Liberties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Funeral service for Philly Police Sgt. James O'Connor
Gov. Wolf extends stay-at-home order for Philadelphia area
First Pennsylvania counties poised to emerge from lockdown
Former officer said he was not told of shooter's prison release
Unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Depression
Delaware stores reopening for curbside business Friday
Several Jersey shore beaches reopening with limited access
Show More
ABC to air Taylor Swift concert after tour canceled
UN: Market where coronavirus may have started shouldn't be closed
AccuWeather: Clouds and Rain Today, Frost and Freeze On Saturday
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Man hit, killed by Southwest plane as it lands at Austin airport
More TOP STORIES News