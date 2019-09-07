14-year-old shot in the head in Chester, Pa.

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the head in Chester, Pa.The shooting happened just after 3:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of West 12th Street.The teen was rushed to the hospital and is being treated at Crozer Hospital.The victim was reported to be in critical condition.A number of evidence markers could be seen at the location of the shooting.A search for a suspect continues.