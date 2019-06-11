14-year-old shot while out with friends in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot in Southwest Philadelphia while he was out with friends and police are searching for the shooter.It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 2400 block of 72nd Street.Police said they were flooded with 911 calls about shots fired.Arriving officers found the 14-year-old boy, who was bleeding from a gunshot wound to his arm, at 71st and Elmwood.The teen was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by medics.Authorities later learned the boy was shot on the 2400 block of 72nd street. The boy told police he was hanging out with friends when he heard shots and ran.He then realized he'd been hit.Now police are looking for any clues that will lead them to their shooter."We didn't find any ballistic evidence, we only found a trail of blood between 71st and 72nd on Elmwood. We also found several business with cameras," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Detectives have spoken to the boy's three friends to see if they had any information that could help them.With school being out, last week Philadelphia police stepped up the enforcement of curfews because a high number of children were either the victims of crime or involved in them.