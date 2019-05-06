Jaylon McKenzie, teen football star featured in Sports Illustrated, killed in Venice, Ill. shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

A rising young football star is dead, after a shooting in Venice, Illinois over the weekend.

VENICE, Ill. -- A teen sports standout featured in a Sports Illustrated article about young athletes who would rule the future of sports has been fatally shot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch quoted police as saying that 14-year-old Jaylon McKenzie, an East St. Louis eighth grader, was shot Saturday night at a party in Venice, Illinois, about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis.

Police say they found McKenzie with serious wounds and he died at a hospital. A 15-year-old girl was in critical condition at a hospital. No arrests have been made.

McKenzie drew national attention when he caught five passes for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns at the NFL's 8th Grade All-American Game in Canton, Ohio, in August. He posted on social media that he had received football scholarship from the University of Missouri and University of Illinois.

He told Sports Illustrated his dream was to play in the NFL and be a star in Los Angeles for the Chargers or Rams.

ABC News contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
teen killedu.s. & worldhigh school footballsports illustrated
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congrats! Meghan and Harry welcome baby boy
Mother could face charges after child abandoned in Kensington
Driver in South Philly crash says he was trying to avoid gunfire
Cory Booker proposes national license for all gun owners
4-year-old may have been kidnapped by 3 men in pickup: Police
Nurse accused of taking inappropriate photos of patients
Show More
Fire burns through Delco building
Large stones tumble from facade of Fishtown Church
Tractor trailer catches fire on the New Jersey Turnpike
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Warmer Today
Arrest made in sex assault of woman by faux ride-share driver
More TOP STORIES News