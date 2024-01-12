Camden County Prosecutor's Office and Gloucester County Police host Pizza with Police

The hope is to forge understanding and a relationship between law enforcement and citizens in South Jersey

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Law enforcement in Gloucester County held what they called a "Meet and Eat" at lunchtime on Thursday.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and the Gloucester City Police Department met with members of the community to enjoy some pizza and conversation.

The event was held at Pat's Select Pizza on South Broadway in Gloucester City.

