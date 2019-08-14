Bensalem police warning parents about these 15 smartphone apps

By
BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As kids head back to school, Bensalem police are reminding parents to monitor their child's social media activity--particularly with these apps.

They compiled a list of 15 apps parents should know about: MEETME, GRINDR, SKOUT, WHATSAPP, TIKTOK, BADOO, BUMBLE, SNAPCHAT, KIK, LIVE.ME, HOLLA, WHISPER, ASK.FM, CALCULATOR AND HOT OR NOT.

Police say apps like Kik, Whisper, and Skout are red flags for minors to have on their phones. And the app Calculator acts like its name, but can hide photos, phone numbers and other things minors don't want their parents to see.

"We're dealing with a lot of criminal investigations where we see a lot of these apps pop up," said Lt. Jim Donnelly.

"Maybe go into your kids' cell phone, talk to them about the dangers of it, see who they're talking to, who their friends are," added Donnelly.

Mom's like Stephanie Gonzalez Ferrandez says the only apps on her daughter's phone were approved by her.

"It's very simple. You put a password on but they can't buy apps on it unless you approve it," she said.

Credit: Bensalem Police Department

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensalem townshipsafetypennsylvania newstechnologyappsmartphones
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 1 stabbed after fight on North Broad Street: Police
Resort where Del. woman alleges attack temporarily shuts down
AccuWeather Alert: Scattered Showers and Downpours, Stays Humid
13-year-old entrepreneur starts his own clothing brand
Higher than average tornado numbers in Pa., NJ and Del.
Charlie Manuel named new Phillies hitting coach
Fisherman reels in massive 90.6-pound fish off Cape May
Show More
Wahlburgers closing Northern Liberties location, company says
Teen assaulted, father shot during home invasion in Mt. Laurel
Philadelphia Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo
Iconic tower removed from Tower Theater
$1M lottery ticket sold at Delco Wawa
More TOP STORIES News