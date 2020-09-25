North Philadelphia shooting leaves victim in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 56-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in North Philadelphia Thursday night.
Fifteen shell casings littered the ground along Susquehanna Avenue and North 20th Street.
Police said the victim was shot twice in the legs around 11:50 p.m.
Detectives said they found five pill bottles at the scene with the victim's name on them.
Police have not released the victim's name at this time.
There is no word on a suspect or motive.
