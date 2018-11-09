15-year-old boy killed in S. Philadelphia triple shooting

Police are investigating a triple shooting that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy in South Philadelphia.The gunfire happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of S. 15th and Federal streets.Investigators say the 15-year-old was shot multiple times and died after being taken to the hospital.Another teen, a 16-year-old boy, was shot once in the stomach and is in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.The third victim, a 20-year-old man, was hit in the leg and is stable.Police say all three of the victims were on the sidewalk when two men walked up and began firing.A total of 39 shots were fired from the suspects' weapons.Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, "It appears that the shooter was standing on the sidewalk firing at all three victims, because most of the shell casings we found, some were just inches, some were just feet away from where we found the 15 and 16-year-old who collapsed."Police do not yet have a motive for the shooting.Investigators are looking at surveillance video they say captured the shooting.-----