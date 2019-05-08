15-year-old boy riding scooter struck, killed in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old boy riding a scooter has died after Philadelphia police say he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Tuesday night.It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 5400 block of Tacony Street.Police say the boy was riding on a scooter when he was struck by tractor-trailer heading south along Tacony Street.The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the truck remained at the scene.No charges have been filed at this time.